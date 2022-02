Everest - The Summit Climb

The documentary is about the mount Everest (Sagarmatha), himalaya mountain, Nepal, Gurkha regiment, British raj, chomolungma, Tibet and top of the world.

I am glade to tell you the whole story of Everest and Himalaya Safari.

The episode is full of interesting information about the Everest, ts History and Geography.

I'm sure you will like the documentary and enjoy it.

Don't forget to like, share, Subscribe and comments us.