Live from Texas Heartbeat Bill Protest at the Supreme Court

We went to the Supreme Court to talk to Pro-Abortion activists.
Here’s what they said.
We went to the Supreme Court to talk to Pro-Abortion activists.
Here’s what they said.
Two young protestors on both sides of the abortion debate share their perspectives this morning at the Supreme Court as justices..
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The largest anti-abortion rally in the U.S. returns Friday with thousands of expected protesters in..
Screenshot of CNA graphic showing abortion policy by state. / Jonah McKeown/CNA
Washington D.C., Jan 19, 2022 / 14:30 pm..