Is Bill Maher Preparing to Leave the Left over This One Issue? | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about Bari Weiss’ appearance on Real Time with Bill Maher, DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ US immigration policy announcement, Brian Stelter trying to convince CNN viewers that Biden is doing just fine, and a clip of Joe Biden being asked about his cognitive decline.

First, is Bill Maher finally being red pilled?

Maher and guest Bari Weiss addressed the prospect of living with COVID, as well as the harm caused by COVID restrictions like school closures and virtual instruction on the young.

Maher seems fine with living with the Omicron variant and has seen little benefit from the draconian policies of blue states like lockdowns, mask mandates and vaccine mandates.

Is he finally waking up?

Next, a clip of DHS secretary Alejandro Mayorkas making clear that being in the U.S. illegally will no longer be enough to be targeted by homeland security.

He announced that to be targeted an illegal immigrant would have to be a threat to public or national safety.

Is this statement encouraging immigrants to come over illegally, as long as they don’t break any other laws?

On CNN, Brian Stelter’s guest Catherine Rampell explained why Fox News is creating a campaign of fear to give the impression that Biden is doomed.

CNN viewers are told to ignore the tanking Joe Biden approval rating, inflation, his cognitive decline, and the border crisis.

These are all just exaggerated media lies.

Trust CNN yet?

Next, a clip of a Newsmax reporter asking Joe Biden directly why people think he is experiencing cognitive decline.

Joe surprises the press by actually answering the question.

Meanwhile, even Chuck Todd at NBC News seems to have given up on Biden as they go through his most recent plummeting approval ratings.