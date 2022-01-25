River Oaks Doctor Suspended from Houston Methodist over views on COVID-19 ...

A Houston Methodist doctor who was thrust into the spotlight in November after her privileges were suspended because of her views on vaccines and early treatment for COVID-19 has plans to file a lawsuit against the hospital system.
A Houston Methodist doctor who was thrust into the spotlight in November after her privileges were suspended because of her views on vaccines and early treatment for COVID-19 has plans to file a lawsuit against the hospital system.
The Texas doctor, Mary Bowden, was suspended from Houston Methodist Hospital after sharing her views on COVID-19 on her social..