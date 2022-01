IMF cuts India’s economic growth forecast to 9 percent | Oneindia News

Washington-based international financial institution, World Economic Outlook put the forecast for the next fiscal FY23 (April 2022 to March 2023) at 7.1 per cent for India.

The report stated that global economic growth will dip from 5.9% in 2021 to 4.4% in 2022 and 3.8% in 2023.

#worldeconomicoutlook #internationalmonetaryfund #GDPdip #IMF #global economy #Indianeconomy