MP: Explosive with letter threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath found in Rewa district | Oneindia News

Today, an explosive with a timer with a letter threatening UP CM Yogi was found in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh; 90-year old veteran singer Sandhya Mukherjee refused an offer of a Padma Shri award; Spokesperson for the national transporter said that Railways has decided to suspend its NTPC and Level 1 tests after violent protests by job aspirants over the selection process of its recruitment exams; Kapil Sibal said that the Congress does not need the services of Ghulam Nabi Azad.

