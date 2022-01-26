Delhi: Parents appeal schools be reopened urgently as Covid curbs lift | Oneindia News
Parents of schoolgoing children in Delhi have written to authorities on Republic Day requesting the opening of schools and anganwadi centres for physical classes as soon as Covid-19 restrictions are withdrawn.

