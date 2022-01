Top Story with Tom Llamas - Jan. 26

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire this summer after 27 years on the high court, more than 220 million Americans are under freezing temperatures with parts of the East Coast possibly seeing up to 20 inches of snow this weekend, Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. has delivered a document to Moscow about what would happen if the country invades Ukraine and body camera footage shows a Los Angeles police sergeant saving a choking toddler