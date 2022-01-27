Prince Andrew demands US jury trial over sexual assault allegations

Lawyers for Prince Andrew have written to a US judge to demand a jury trial in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who has accused him of sexual assault
Lawyers for Prince Andrew have written to a US judge to demand a jury trial in a civil lawsuit brought by a woman who has accused him of sexual assault
Prince Andrew is seeking a jury trial to clear his name in the sexual assault civil complaint he is fighting in New York.
Lawyers for the Duke of York, who denies allegations of sexual assault, write to a New York judge.
#jurytrial..