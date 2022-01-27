TPR-E07-Sound Medicine or Murder?

Talking about a situation that is taking place in Coon Rapids, MN (as well as anywhere else in the U.S.).

Scott Quiner, a 55 year old man who has no serious underlying health issues, was admitted into Mercy Hospital with COVID.

He later developed pneumonia and was placed on a ventilator.

A few weeks ago, the hospital announced that they wanted to take him off the ventilator and allowed to die, despite the fact that ANOTHER doctor at a different hospital wanted to take him because he felt they could save his life.