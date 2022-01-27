Spotify To Remove Neil Young’s Music

CNN reports that on Jan.

26, Neil Young issued a statement on his website regarding Joe Rogan and vaccine disinformation, which has since been deleted.

He expressed a desire to have his music removed from Spotify since he believes the platform is "spreading fake information about vaccines -- potentially causing death to those who believe this disinformation spread by them.".

I want you to let Spotify know immediately TODAY that I want all my music off their platform.

They can have Rogan or Young.

Not both, Neil Young, via statement courtesy of 'Rolling Stone'.

Spotify has reportedly decided to heed Young's request and remove his music from the platform.

We want all the world's music and audio content to be available to Spotify users.

With that comes great responsibility in balancing both safety for listeners and freedom for creators, Spotify spokesman, via 'The Washington Post'.

We have detailed content policies in place and we've removed over 20,000 podcast episodes related to covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

We regret Neil's decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon, Spotify spokesman, via 'The Washington Post'.

Meanwhile, 250 health professionals recently wrote an open letter calling out the platform for promoting Rogan and COVID-19 misinformation.

'Variety' reports that 'The Joe Rogan Experience' was Spotify's most popular podcast in 2021