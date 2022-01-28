How a 'Fringe and Unacceptable' Justin Trudeau Just Ended the Pandemic Here in Canada

When Justin Trudeau dissed hundreds of thousands, if not millions of Canadians last night by calling them 'fringe protesters' and that they all had 'unacceptable views' on the Pandemic, he probably did the right thing by calling in 'sick' for the next five days of work.

Because when he does return back to work next week he is going to regret what he said.

The Truckers For Freedom Convoy has drastically changed the discussion here in Canada regarding the Global Plandemic.

We are finished with it.

The Cabal in Davos has had their way for two years.

Put a fork in it.

The Wuhan Flu is over.

Get back to work Trudeau.

No apology is needed, we know that you are George Soros and Klaus Schwab's bitch.