See How Large the 'Freedom Convoy' Justin Trudeau Denounced Has Become

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about the massive Freedom Convoy vaccine mandate protest.

In Canada the Freedom Truck convoy protesting vaccine mandates is now possibly the largest truck convoy in history.

Justin Trudeau still insists that this is simply a fringe minority with unacceptable views.

He might be in for a rude awakening.