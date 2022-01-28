Unanimous Conclusion: Face Masks & Mask Mandates DO NOT WORK

Dr. Paul Alexander, Senator Ron Johnson, Steve Kirsch, and Dr. Richard Urso discuss the efficacy of wearing face masks for protection against COVID.

Their conclusion, based on numerous controlled scientific studies, is that the masks being recommended to the general public, including cloth masks, surgical masks, and N95 masks, DO NOT PROTECT PEOPLE FROM CONTRACTING COVID (or any other viral infection).

Many studies also indicate that forcing people to wear masks, especially children, can cause a host of physical and psychological issues.