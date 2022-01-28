Democrats Renew Push for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness

Democrats Renew Push , for Student Loan Debt Forgiveness.

Insider reports Democratic lawmakers have renewed their plea for President Joe Biden to forgive $50,000 worth of student loan debt for every borrower.

Senator Elizabeth Warren says Biden has the power to offer millions of student loan borrowers "permanent total relief.".

Appearing at a virtual town hall alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Ayanna Pressley, .

Appearing at a virtual town hall alongside Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Representative Ayanna Pressley, .

Warren called on President Biden to "do the right thing.".

Warren called on President Biden to "do the right thing.".

Canceling $50,000 of student-loan debt would give 36 million Americans permanent total relief.

, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, via statement.

That would be the end of their debt burden.

And it would aid millions more by significantly reducing the principal on their debt.

, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, via statement.

In 2021, federal student loan debt in the United States totaled $1.6 trillion.

While campaigning for the presidency in 2020, Biden repeatedly promised to cancel at least $10,000 in student loan debt for all federal borrowers.

Democrats urge Biden to act on student loan debt "immediately." They say it is within his executive powers to do so.

The president can do it with a flick of the pen — all he has to do is sign an executive order.

, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, via statement.

The president can do it with a flick of the pen — all he has to do is sign an executive order.

, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, via statement