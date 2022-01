Peter Schweizer's Book Red Handed: Exposes CCP Influence on American Elites

America is under attack.

The Chinese Communist Party has gotten in the pockets of the elites.

By giving them lucrative policies in China, and false promises.

The United States has entangled itself with the devil.

Among them are corruption, bribery, and most of it all, power.

What is the intention of the CCP to undo the moral fabric of this society?

Today I am joined by Peter Schweizer, author, and president of the Government Accountability Institute.

His new book, Red Handed, exposes it all.