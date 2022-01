'WE ARE CANADIAN': Canadian patriots rally around truckers as nationwide protest grows

After two years of some of the harshest lockdowns and restrictions in the world, Canadians are rallying around truckers who are convoying in a massive protest.

Despite sub-zero temperatures truckers were joined by local citizens in Pembroke, Ontario who prayed The Rosary in solidarity and expressed complete support for lifting COVID restrictions.

John-Henry Westen joined the protest in Pembroke, Ontario.