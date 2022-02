Joe Rogan on Neil Young Spotify controversy, allegations of spreading dangerous misinformation

There has been lots of controversy recently on especially two episodes Joe Rogan did with eminent doctors Peter McCullough and Robert Malone respectively.

They have highly informed and credible opinions that differ from the main stream narrative.

In a healthy society, they would have a chance to express their points of view.

The population would be free to listen to it or not, and to make up their own mind.