Elon Musk's Money Not Enough to Dissuade Twitter Account from Tracking His Jet

CNN reports the Twitter account ElonJet, which tracks the location of Elon Musk's private jet, .

Has rejected the billionaire's offer of payment in exchange for the account's cancellation.

Jack Sweeney, the 19-year-old Floridian who is the account's administrator, .

Has a history of creating tracking bots targeting the movements of tech billionaires Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates.

According to CNN, Musk first reached out to Sweeney directly on November 30.

Musk asked Sweeney, "can you take this down?".

It's a security risk.

, Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, via exchange with Jack Sweeney.

The billionaire entrepreneur reportedly offered Sweeney $5,000 to shut down ElonJet.

Musk implied the tracking account allows "crazy people" to follow his every move.

I don't love the idea of being shot by a nutcase.

Sweeney promptly countered Musk's offer, asking instead for $50,000 and a new Tesla Model 3.

According to CNN, the conversation stalled on January 19, when Musk ultimately decided he didn't feel right "to pay to shut this down."