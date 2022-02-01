Media, Desperate to Stop Joe Rogan, Now Spreading This Lie | Direct Message | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks about new lies being spread about Joe Rogan, ”The View’s” Whoopi Goldberg’s Holocaust comment scandal, the freedom convoy blocking the US Canada border, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki dismissing rising crime concerns.

First, Dave shares a clip from “CBS Mornings” where the hosts try to directly connect deaths from COVID to Joe Rogan’s podcast being on Spotify.

Neil Young may have started the most recent attacks on the Joe Rogan Experience, but now there is a relentless movement to censor him from all mainstream media outlets.

Next, Whoopi Goldberg created her own scandal with her claims on “The View” that the Holocaust had nothing to do with race.

She then went on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to explain her comments, but she might have made matters even worse with her apology.

Whoopi is now being accused of antisemitism by some.

Will she end up canceling herself?

The freedom convoy is causing more headaches for Justin Trudeau.

The truckers of the freedom convoy have now formed a trucker blockade at the Alberta border crossing to protest vaccine mandates.

Will Justin Trudeau give in to their demands?

Finally, a clip of Press Secretary Jen Psaki being asked about voters' concerns about the spike in violent crime across the nation.

Instead of addressing the reasons for the rising crime rates she dismissed the concerns by simply reading a list of what Joe Biden is doing about gun control.