‘The New York Times’ , Buys Wordle.

The viral game gives users six guesses to figure out a five-letter word daily.

'The New York Times' announced its purchase of the game on Jan.

31.

The publication reportedly paid "in the low seven figures" for the cultural phenomenon.

'The Times' remains focused on becoming the essential subscription for every English-speaking person seeking to understand and engage with the world.

'New York Times' Games are a key part of that strategy, 'The New York Times,' via statement.

Wordle will now play a part in that daily experience, giving millions more people around the world another reason to turn to 'The Times' to meet their daily news and life needs, 'The New York Times,' via statement.

The game was created by software engineer Josh Wardle of Brooklyn, who released the game in October 2021.

It quickly amassed millions of daily players.

Wardle issued a statement about the game's success via Twitter on Jan.

31.

I'd be lying if I said this hasn't been a little overwhelming.

After all, I am just one person, and it is important to me that, as Wordle grows, it continues to provide a great experience to everyone, Josh Wardle, via Twitter.

'The New York Times' currently has over one million Games subscriptions.

