Insulate Britain protest at High Court ahead of activists jailings

Five Insulate Britain activists have been jailed at the High Court after breaching an injunction by protesting on the M25 last year.

Some 11 others have also received suspended prison sentences after taking part in demonstrations between different junctions of the motorway on October 29.

Report by Blairm.

