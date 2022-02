Rahul Gandhi: Ma Saraswati does not differentiate girls wearing hijab | Oneindia News

On the occasion of Saraswati Puja, the day of the Goddess of learning that is marked by Hindus as Basant Panchami, Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to back students wearing hijab to college and said the future of daughters of India was being robbed by not permitting them to enter classes.

