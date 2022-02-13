Fear of Russian invasion: Flights to Ukraine halted, redirected as crisis intensifies |Oneindia News

Some airlines have cancelled or diverted flights to Ukraine amid heightened fears that an invasion by Russia is imminent; Today, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma defended his comments against Rahul Gandhi; Today, amid the ongoing row over hijab in Karnataka, state Congress leader Zameer Ahmed claimed that India records the highest number of rapecases because women don't do ‘purdah’; Over 81 lakh voters are all set to decide the fate of 632 candidates in Uttarakhand on Monday.

