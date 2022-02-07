Ottawa Police Announce Their Plans to Target, Harass & Prosecute Canadian Protesters

After stealing the fuel and supplies of Freedom Convoy truckers last night, the Ottawa Police, under the orders of the Prime Minister, have openly announce their plans to target, harass and prosecute any Canadian protesters (and anyone supporting them) who have dared to defy the government's unlawful diktats and exercise their constitutional right of free speech and assembly in the nation's capital.

This is no longer a democracy - it is a dictatorship.

Meanwhile, unpopular leader Justin Trudeau still remains in hiding, afraid to face his own citizens.

