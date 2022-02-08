Breakfast with Maple Syrup: the Canadian Truckers' Freedom Convey #FreedomConvoy

The current Canadian Truckers' Freedom Convoy is a populist, grass roots, working class movement simply wanting freedom from all unnecessary restrictions.

Covid-19 is out there and is spreading through the whole population, whether vaccinated or not; life needs to return to normal.

Instead of sitting down and talking to these ordinary people who simply want to be able to work to support their families and are peaceful, family-oriented, law-abiding citizens, Ottawa's police is currently being used to harass, arrest, and to try to stop fuel and food being given to the peaceful truckers.

Compare that with the treatment of BLM supporters who have often been violent, causing damage, rioting, and yet usually get away scot free with such unpleasant activities.