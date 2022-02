PMQs: Last Covid rules could be lifted 'full month early'

Boris Johnson will outline the government's 'Living with Covid' plan on February 21, he announced at PMQs, with potential for remaining rules to be lifted early.

The prime minister told MPs: "It is my expectation that we will be able to end the last domestic restrictions, including the legal requirement to self-isolate if you test positive, a full month early." Report by Guzzardib.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn