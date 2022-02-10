Allahabad HC grants bail to Ashish Misra in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case | Oneindia News
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court has granted bail to BJP leader Ajay Misra Teni's son Ashish Misra in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

