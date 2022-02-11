James Harden Is Traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

James Harden Is Traded , to the Philadelphia 76ers.

James Harden Is Traded , to the Philadelphia 76ers.

'The New York Times' reports the Nets traded Harden on Feb.

10 for a package revolving around Ben Simmons.

'The New York Times' reports the Nets traded Harden on Feb.

10 for a package revolving around Ben Simmons.

Nets General Manager Sean Marks said, "the decision to trade James was a difficult one.".

Nets General Manager Sean Marks said, "the decision to trade James was a difficult one.".

However after recent discussions with him and his representatives we felt that this move would be best for all involved, as it better positions us to achieve our goals this season and in the years ahead, Sean Marks, Nets General Manager, via statement.

However after recent discussions with him and his representatives we felt that this move would be best for all involved, as it better positions us to achieve our goals this season and in the years ahead, Sean Marks, Nets General Manager, via statement.

As part of the deal, the Nets are also trading Paul Millsap and will receive Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

As part of the deal, the Nets are also trading Paul Millsap and will receive Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

As part of the deal, the Nets are also trading Paul Millsap and will receive Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.

Kevin Durant said he is "excited for our team.".

Looking forward to finishing the season out with this new group and these new players.

I think everybody got what they wanted, Kevin Durant, via TNT interview.

In joining the 76ers, Harden will reunite with Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey.

In joining the 76ers, Harden will reunite with Philadelphia's president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey.

The two men last worked together when Harden played for Houston, where Morey was general manager.

The two men last worked together when Harden played for Houston, where Morey was general manager