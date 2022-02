Nitram

Nitram Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Based on a true story, Nitram is an isolated young man living with his parents in Australia until he meets an eccentric heiress.

What follows is a gripping portrait of nihilism and violence.

Directed by Justin Kurzel starring Caleb Landry Jones, Judy Davis, Essie Davis, Anthony LaPaglia, Sean Keenan, Rick James release date March 30, 2022 (in theaters and on VOD)