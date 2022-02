Boris Johnson refuses to apologise over Savile comment

Boris Johnson has resisted offering Sir Keir Starmer an apology after the Labour leader received death threats following the prime minister's false claim that he failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

Asked if he would apologise, the PM simply said: "I've said more than enough about that issue." Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn