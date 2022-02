Ministers stay silent over Jimmy Savile comment row

Government minister have refused to be drawn on whether Boris Johnson should apologise over the remarks he made linking Sir Keir Starmer to failures in prosecuting Jimmy Savile.

Policing Minister Kit Malthouse and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng both stayed silent when approached by journalists in Westminster on the issue.

Report by Buseld.

