Kanye West and Kid Cudi's Relationship Is on the Rocks

Pitchfork reports Kanye West and Kid Cudi have had a public falling out.

Kanye is upset with Cudi over his relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

Davidson is currently dating Kanye's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

In a since-deleted post, Kanye said Cudi “will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who.".

Cudi was quick to respond:.

Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album u f***** dinosaur hahaha.

Kid Cudi, via Instagram.

Cudi contends Kanye's scorn for him is all for show.

We talked weeks ago about this.

You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet.

You ain’t no friend.

BYE.

Kid Cudi, via Twitter.

Expressing feelings of betrayal, Ye responded:.

I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER.

Kanye West, via Instagram