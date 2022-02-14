Kanye West and Julia Fox Break Up

Kanye West and Julia Fox , Break Up.

'Page Six' reports that after about six weeks of dating, the couple have called it quits.

Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators, but they are no longer together, Representative for Julia Fox, via statement to 'Page Six'.

The breakup comes after West went on a social media rant on Feb.

13 in which he bashed Pete Davidson and announced his falling out with Kid Cudi.

He called Davidson, who is dating West's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, a "d---head.".

I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND, Kanye West, via Instagram.

As for Kid Cudi, he's been cut from collaborating on 'Donda 2' since he's friends with Pete Davidson.

While Davidson and Kardashian are seemingly ignoring the tirade, Kid Cudi responded on Twitter.

