Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy asks citizens to leave amid threat of Russian invasion |Oneindia News
Ukraine crisis: Indian embassy asks citizens to leave amid threat of Russian invasion |Oneindia News

Amid the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Indian mission there has asked Indian students, especially those whose stay is not essential, to return to India.

#RussiaUkraineTensions #IndiansInUkrainie #RussianTroops