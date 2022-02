Ukraine shoots down 5 Russian planes, 1 chopper; Russia ‘destroys’ Ukraine's airbases |Oneindia News

Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military operation in Ukraine; Five Russian planes and one helicopter have been shot down in Ukraine's Luhansk region, the country's military claimed; The Indian embassy has issued a set of guidelines to students and others who live in Ukraine; An Air India aircraft flying to Ukraine to bring home Indians has turned back for Delhi after Ukraine said it has closed its airspace.

