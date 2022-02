Legal experts comment on Prince Andrew’s case

Former Chief Crown Prosecutor Nazir Afzal, and Managing Editor of Law & Crime Adam Klasfeld share expertise after Prince Andrew and his accuser Virginia Giuffre have reached an out-of-court settlement in the civil sex claim filed in the US.

Report by Guzzardib.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn