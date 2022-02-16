Pieces of Her

Pieces of Her - Plot Synopsis: What if everything you thought you knew about your life was a lie?

Based on the NY Times Bestseller by Karin Slaughter, and from the Producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in the new edge-of-your-seat thriller series, Pieces of Her.

A woman pieces together her mother's dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

Directed by Minkie Spiro starring Toni Collette, Bella Heathcote, David Wenham, Jessica Barden, Joe Dempsie, Jacob Scipio, Omari Hardwick, Gil Birmingham, Terry O'Quinn release date March 4, 2022 (on Netflix)