Prime Minister Narendra Modi slams Congress for questioning Surgical Strike |Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress party while campaigning in Punjab and said it belittled the sacrifice of the soldiers by questioning the Surgical Strike.
#PriyanakaGandhi #Channi #Punjabelections2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed the Congress party while campaigning in Punjab and said it belittled the sacrifice of the soldiers by questioning the Surgical Strike.
#PriyanakaGandhi #Channi #Punjabelections2022
Today morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to 15th-century poet-saint Guru Ravidas on his birth..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on opposition Congress in the upper house of Parliament today after his..