Pollution Is Responsible for More Deaths Than COVID-19, Experts Say

Reuters reports pollution is causing more deaths among the global population than COVID-19.

An environmental report, published on Feb.

15 by the United Nations, says pesticide, plastic and electronic waste are responsible for at least 9 million deaths per year.

In comparison, COVID-19 closed out 2021 with a death toll of close to 5.9 million.

Experts say it's time for "immediate and ambitious action" when it comes to tackling the world's pollution problem.

Current approaches to managing the risks posed by pollution and toxic substances are clearly failing, , David Boyd, author of the report and Special Rapporteur for U.N., via Reuters.

... resulting in widespread violations of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment.

The U.N.

Human Rights Council believes a clean living environment is a human right.

The council has urged the world's leaders to ban polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl, toxic chemicals used in household products.

The council has also moved to ban cancer-causing products containing "forever chemicals," such as non-stick cookware.

U.N.

Officials have recommended that governments begin cleaning up so-called "sacrifice zones." .

In extreme cases, officials suggest the possible relocation of communities affected by heavily-contaminated and possibly uninhabitable areas