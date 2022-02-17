Quebec Members of Parliament Slams Trudeau for Emergencies Act Use Against Protesters

Quebec's Members of Parliament slammed Trudeau for using the Emergencies Act against the Freedom Protesters.

Trudeau's use of the Emergencies Act is the first in Canada's history and was intended only for use during war.

For 20 years Canada fought along side the American Coalition in Afghanistan, and despite how many Canadian soldiers and civilians were killed by the Taliban, Trudeau never used the Emergencies Act against them.

However he is now using it against Canada's own citizens, who are peacefully assembled and is not only equating them to terrorists, he's punishing them more than the terrorists in Afghanistan.