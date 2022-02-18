Ottawa Police make arrests to end siege

Police arrested protesters and began towing away trucks Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions
Police arrested protesters and began towing away trucks Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's capital by hundreds of truckers angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions
Watch VideoA Canadian official says truckers protesting the country's COVID-19 restrictions are dismantling their last remaining..
Police arrested protesters and began towing away trucks Friday in a bid to break the three-week, traffic-snarling siege of Canada's..