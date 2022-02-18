Nearly 73% of Americans Have Omicron Immunity, but Is It Enough?

AP reports the surge of the Omicron variant that swept the United States has left much of the population protected against future waves of COVID-19.

Experts say millions of U.S. citizens now have bolstered immune systems, primed to ward off Omicron and other variants.

It is estimated nearly 73% of Americans currently have Omicron immunity.

Experts believe that number will rise to 80% by mid-March.

Officials are hopeful this rise in immunity will cause a welcomed respite for hospitals around the country.

We have changed.

, Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics science at the University of Washington in Seattle, via AP.

We have been exposed to this virus and we know how to deal with it.

Though immunity has risen, coronavirus continues to infect as many as 130,000 Americans per day.

2,000 or more people in the U.S. are still dying each day due to COVID-19.

But experts say the overall outlook is much more positive than in the past.

I am optimistic even if we have a surge in summer, cases will go up, but hospitalizations and deaths will not.

, Ali Mokdad, professor of health metrics science at the University of Washington in Seattle, via AP