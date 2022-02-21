Is Biden’s Ukraine Strategy Working?

Alexander Vindman, former NSC Ukraine expert and witness in former President Trump's first impeachment trial, weighs in on the Biden administration's strategy to deter Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Alexander Vindman, former NSC Ukraine expert and witness in former President Trump's first impeachment trial, weighs in on the Biden administration's strategy to deter Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has us watching nervously as the capital city is being targeted by Putin’s forces. ..
Joe Biden’s global policy has been a lot like his speeches, a lot of stumbling, back peddling and not actually accomplishing..