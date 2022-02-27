RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: The Situation Explained, Democracy as defined by who?

Day three of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has us watching nervously as the capital city is being targeted by Putin’s forces.

Thus far the United States’ actions have been limited to economic sanctions and financial/equipment support for Ukraine as President Biden has explicitly stated the United States will not deploy American soldiers to Ukraine.

That said, Biden has deployed troops to neighboring NATO countries in the event that Putin begins to eye expanding his military strategy beyond Ukraine.