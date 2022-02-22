Pakistan's Imran Khan Calls For Debate To Resolve Differences With India

Pakistan's Imran Khan , Calls For Debate , To Resolve Differences With India.

On February 22, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a televised debate with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the two nations' differences.

On February 22, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for a televised debate with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve the two nations' differences.

Al Jazeera reports that in the past 75 years, the two nuclear-powered rivals have fought three wars.

.

Al Jazeera reports that in the past 75 years, the two nuclear-powered rivals have fought three wars.

.

Recently, ties have been strained over the contested northern region of Kashmir, which both nations lay claim to.

.

Recently, ties have been strained over the contested northern region of Kashmir, which both nations lay claim to.

.

While appearing on 'Russia Today,' Khan said that it would be to the benefit of 1.7 billion people living in the subcontinent for differences to be resolved through debate.

.

While appearing on 'Russia Today,' Khan said that it would be to the benefit of 1.7 billion people living in the subcontinent for differences to be resolved through debate.

.

Khan reportedly also stressed his administration's policy to have trade relations with all countries.

.

Khan reportedly also stressed his administration's policy to have trade relations with all countries.

.

According to Al Jazeera, the remarks by Khan come after similar comments by Pakistan's top commercial official, Razak Dawood.

.

According to Al Jazeera, the remarks by Khan come after similar comments by Pakistan's top commercial official, Razak Dawood.

.

Dawood reportedly told journalists that he supported the development of trade ties with India, which he feels would be mutually beneficial.

.

Dawood reportedly told journalists that he supported the development of trade ties with India, which he feels would be mutually beneficial.

.

Khan also highlighted Pakistan's limited regional trading options with Iran, which is under strict U.S. sanctions, and Afghanistan, which is devastated by decades of war.

.

Khan also highlighted Pakistan's limited regional trading options with Iran, which is under strict U.S. sanctions, and Afghanistan, which is devastated by decades of war.

.

As a result, Pakistan has developed strong economic ties with China, which has already invested billions of dollars in its Belt and Road Initiative.

.

As a result, Pakistan has developed strong economic ties with China, which has already invested billions of dollars in its Belt and Road Initiative.