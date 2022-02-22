Germany Halts Nord Stream 2 Gas Project Amid Ukraine Crisis

The $11 billion energy project, intended to double the amount of Russian gas that flows to Germany, was frozen on Feb.

22.

The move comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent.

He then ordered troops into those areas.

After Nord Stream 2 was halted, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed his approval.

This is a morally, politically and practically correct step in the current circumstances.

True leadership means tough decisions in difficult times.

Germany's move proves just that, Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, via Twitter.

Marcel Dirsus, a non-resident fellow at Kiel University's Institute for Security Policy, said, , "This is a huge change for German foreign policy with massive implications for energy security and Berlin's broader position towards Moscow.".

It suggests that Germany is actually serious about imposing tough costs on Russia, Marcel Dirsus, a non-resident fellow at Kiel University's Institute for Security Policy, via statement.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said the nation's gas supply was secure without utilizing Nord Stream 2.

However, Habeck expects gas prices to increase in the short term.