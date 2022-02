For those with Gods eyes only-all the other sleeping sheep 馃悜 can just get off my channel

The San Francisco truther is the first and only one to break this story and put a wooden stake in the black heart of evil vampire Donald trump who IS Johnny Depp this is the end of the line for these deceivers as the almighty creator begins to expose these fakers to those with eyes - Trump is The same deceptacon actor /DNA replicant who plays Johnny Depp in this fake devil matrix software program the sleeping 馃挙 dummies call 鈥渞eality 鈥