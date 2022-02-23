Discontinued 3G Networks Are Affecting Millions of Vehicle Owners

CNBC reports that as AT&T disabled its 3G network, millions of vehicles in the United States will be without some emergency features.

Experts say the shutdown, or network sunset, will affect older models of cellphones, home security systems .

And vehicles that regularly use 3G networks for updates and remote communication.

While some owners will likely experience no changes, others will lose features such as automatic emergency response and real-time navigation services.

This is crazy times, when you think about it.

3G did not come out that long ago and the first sunset is already happening.

, Kenny Hawk, CEO Mojio, via CNBC.

According to CNBC, the discontinuation of 3G won't make any vehicle obsolete, though resale values of cars whose functions have been compromised may be negatively affected.

AT&T is the first provider to discontinue its 3G services.

T-Mobile and Verizon are expected to wind down their services later this year.

Experts say telecommunications companies have authorized 3G network shutdowns to free up space and infrastructure to support 5G.

AT&T contends its given car manufacturers plenty of time to prepare for life without 3G.

Since February of 2019, we have worked with automotive manufacturers to help them transition their connected cars to newer technology, AT&T, via statement.

According to CNBC, despite the advanced warning, some automakers continued to install devices in cars reliant on 3G infrastructure as recently as 2021