Russia invades Ukraine, explosions heard in capital Kyiv and bordering cities |Oneindia News
Russia invades Ukraine, explosions heard in capital Kyiv and bordering cities |Oneindia News

Russia has formally announced its invasion of Ukraine after weeks of anticipation.

The residents of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv woke up to the sounds of air sirens at dawn as explosions could be heard throughout the capital.

#Russia #Ukraine #Kyiv