Russia invades Ukraine, explosions heard in capital Kyiv and bordering cities |Oneindia News

Russia has formally announced its invasion of Ukraine after weeks of anticipation.
The residents of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv woke up to the sounds of air sirens at dawn as explosions could be heard throughout the capital.
#Russia #Ukraine #Kyiv
Lost for words, a New Zealand-based Ukrainian community leader has called the start of the war simply "awful".In the early hours of..